Cambium Networks’ Vice President of Supply Chain Ann Deardorff comes on the podcast to talk about how COVID-19 has impacted the global wireless supply chain. She also looks to the future as we begin a new year.
Well, technically… the supply chain is about building relationships, even during COVID-19: Cambium Networks’ Ann Deardorff (Ep. 24)
ABOUT AUTHOR
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.