Tele2 selects Nokia for 5G core in Sweden, Baltics following Huawei ban

Tele2 announced that Nokia will be its core partner for standalone 5G networks. More specifically, Nokia said it will deploy standalone 5G core and voice-over-5G technology for the operator in Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

Until recently, Sweden’s position regarding the ongoing security concerns of Huawei’s participation in 5G networks remained somewhat unclear. For its part, Tele2 had been reluctant to name vendor partners and at one point, described the Chinese company as a “viable vendor.”

However, despite Huawei’s self-proclaimed willingness “to meet extraordinary requirements” imposed by the Swedish government, the company has officially been excluded from the country’s next-generation networks. As a result of the decision, the 5G auction, which was delayed when the Stockholm Administrative Court granted an injunction to Huawei to suspend proceedings, can move forward once again.

The auction for licenses in the 3.5 GHz and 2.3 GHz frequency bands is now scheduled for January 19.

In a statement, Raghav Sahgal, president of Nokia Cloud and Network Services, said the company is “proud to be expanding on our long-standing relationship with Tele2 as we move into the 5G era.”

According to Tele2, its new core infrastructure, which will undergo initial deployment in 2021, will support both 4G and 5G connectivity, granting users higher speeds and lower latencies.

Tele2 Sweden has offered 5G services in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö since June 2020, with services rolled out to more than 30 cities in Sweden.