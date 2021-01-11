YOU ARE AT:5GSurvey: Consumers don't really get 5G, but they want it anyway
Image: 123RF

Survey: Consumers don’t really get 5G, but they want it anyway

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
5G

36% of consumers said they don’t know which carrier has the best 5G service

J.D. Power surveyed 2,620 U.S. adults in December 2020 and found that most consumers know either very little or nothing about 5G and its value, but that hasn’t totally diminished their desire for it.

According to the survey, 20% of respondents don’t know anything about 5G technology, 42% understand “the basics” and an additional 25% “have a good general knowledge of what 5G is.” While it’s true that most of those surveyed (53%) said they aren’t willing to pay anything more per month for 5G services, roughly one‐quarter (26%) of wireless customers say they “definitely” or “probably” would get a new 5G phone during the holidays.

The fact that a quarter of costumers said they definitely or probably would get a 5G over the 2020 holiday is particularly interesting, because when asked if they would switch carriers if another carrier other than theirs was “clearly leading in 5G,” nearly half (47%) said “probably will not.” Also notable is the fact that when asked about upgrading, the same percentage of costumers (23%) selected “probably will” and “definitely will not” demonstrating a real split in consumer attitudes toward 5G services.

Despite the intense marketing tactics implemented by the U.S. carriers around 5G, 36% of those surveyed said they don’t know which carrier has the best 5G service right now.

It appears that there remains a somewhat ambivalent consumer approach to 5G, almost as if they understand that the move to 5G is inevitable, but after some misleading claims and ads, as well as delays and temporary abandonment of high‐band, millimeter wave for residential mobility use by some carriers, consumers have been left unsure of what 5G can really deliver.

While perhaps a little less silly, these results are reminiscent of another consumer survey conducted by Global Wireless Solutions (GWS), which found that nearly half (49%) of U.S. consumers with iPhone believe the device in their hands is capable of accessing 5G.

That particular survey also found that 76% of consumers were either “somewhat” or “very” interested in 5G, but 74% didn’t expect to see any meaningful benefits this year from the new technology.

“It’s almost like people are investing in the future, not really knowing why,” Dr. Paul Carter, CEO of GWS had commented.

Previous article
The trouble with co-creation in industrial IoT – why cities and telcos are dragging their heels on digital change
Next article
Tele2 selects Nokia for 5G core in Sweden, Baltics following Huawei ban

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats