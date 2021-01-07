SmarTone’s 5G network reaches 95% of Hong Kong population

Hong Kong’s smallest mobile operator, SmarTone, said that its 5G network already provides coverage throughout Hong Kong, currently covering over 95% of the population.

SmarTone’s 5G network coverage has been extended to 65 rural areas, including country parks, cycle tracks, hiking trails, nature trails and campsites.

SmarTone’s 5G network coverage now includes 17 major tunnels in Hong Kong. The carrier said that it is the only mobile operator offering 5G network coverage to date at the Tai Lam Tunnel, while also supporting network connectivity in others including the Cross Harbour Tunnel, Aberdeen Tunnel, Tate’s Cairn Tunnel, Tseung Kwan O Tunnel, Eagle’s Nest Tunnel, Cheung Tsing Tunnel, Shing Mun Tunnels, Kai Tak Tunnel and more. Furthermore, SmarTone said its 5G network has expanded to over 250 key indoor locations, including prime locations, commercial areas and major malls across Hong Kong.

The company’s 5G network also covers 55 MTR stations across 8 major MTR lines, with imminent plans to bring SmarTone 5G to even more stations.

“These latest efforts will allow users to experience a faster, stabler, smoother 5G experience both indoors and out,” the carrier said.

In May, SmarTone, announced the launch of commercial 5G services in the territory using Ericsson’s Dynamic Spectrum Technology (DSS).

At the time of the launch, the carrier said it adopting an integrated approach of combining high, mid and low spectrum bands to build a “robust” 5G network in Hong Kong, and 3.5 GHz spectrum will be progressively deployed across the territory.

In its initial stage, SmarTone’s 5G network covered most outdoor locations, popular indoor locations and major roads and highways for commuting customers. The company said that the network initially cover nearly 70% of Hong Kong population with the goal of reaching citywide 5G coverage by mid-2021.

The operator has 20 megahertz of 3.3 GHz airwaves and 400 megahertz of spectrum in the 26 GHz and 28 GHz bands.

SmarTone had selected Ericsson as its sole supplier for 5G equipment in March of 2020.

Rival operators China Mobile Hong Kong, Hutchinson and HKT had launched commercial 5G services in Hong Kong on April 1.

Along with SmarTone, the operators had acquired 200 megahertz of 3.5 GHz spectrum for HKD1 billion (currently $129 million) in mid-October 2019. These 5G licenses will be valid for a 15-year period.