Ericsson signs multi-country 5G deal with Ooredoo Group

Middle East telecom group Ooredoo Group and Ericsson have signed a global framework agreement for the supply of 5G radio, core and transport products and solutions, as well as related implementation and integration services.

The agreement includes Ooredoo Group’s operating companies in Qatar, Indonesia, Algeria, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine, Tunisia, Myanmar and Maldives.

The 5G deal covers Ericsson Radio System, including MINI-LINK 6000 products that are capable of 10 Gbps, Ericsson Cloud Core, cloud infrastructure and Ericsson Cloud Communication solutions.

The Swedish vendor noted that these deployments will enable end-to-end 5G support to “digitally transform and modernize” Ooredoo’s existing mobile networks across its operating companies. Ericsson added that its solutions will also significantly shorten time-to-market for new services and improve Ooredoo’s network performance.

Ericsson Radio System is already deployed and live in several of Ooredoo’s operating companies, the vendor said. In Ooredoo Qatar’s network, Ericsson Radio System, using the 4G/5G Ericsson Spectrum Sharing solution, has facilitated a rapid 5G deployment nationwide.

Ericsson also said that in in preparation of Ooredoo Qatar’s network to host multiple global sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup 2022, the vendor is deploying its latest 5G midband Massive MIMO radios to create a digital experience for millions of sports fans in stadiums.

“The agreement represents another step in the longstanding and successful partnership between Ericsson and Ooredoo, which enables our company to continue network expansion, enhancement and digital transformation,” said Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, deputy group CEO at Ooredoo Group. “Ericsson is bringing state-of-the-art global technologies to the countries we operate in, which enables us to provide the latest digital solutions for communities to enjoy the best of the internet, including connecting the most remote areas, supporting startups digitally and providing immersive experiences for sports fans at upcoming mega-sporting events.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Ericsson will provide hardware and software expansions of the core network, radio network and transmission network, as well as enhanced mobile multimedia functionality for new service offerings.

Ericsson said that its expertise in network design, deployment and integration and software upgrades will support Ooredoo’s transition to advanced multimedia services. Under the deal, the European vendor will also provide support and maintenance services.

“5G as a platform for innovation will speed up Ooredoo’s journey towards digital transformation. It will fuel new use cases that cater to evolving consumer and enterprise demands,” said Fredrik Jejdling, EVP and head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson.

Ericsson currently has 122 commercial 5G agreements and contracts with unique communications service providers, of which 71 are publicly announced 5G contracts. The Nordic vendor also said it already has 77 live commercial 5G networks globally.

Some key customers include AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile US, US Cellular, Verizon, Bell Canada, Telus, Rogers, Swisscom, TDC, Telenor, Vodafone UK, Wind , Deutsche Telkom, O2 UK, Etisalat, Optus, Ooredoo, Orange France, Vodafone UK, STC, KT, SK Telecom and Telstra.