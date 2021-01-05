dtac selects Ericsson for 5G deployment in Thailand

YOU ARE AT:5Gdtac selects Ericsson for 5G deployment in Thailand
dtac will deploy its 5G network on the 700 MHz band

Thai communications service provider dtac has selected Ericsson’s 5G RAN products and solutions for a coverage area in which nearly half of Thailand’s 70 million population resides. Specifically, Ericsson’s solutions will support dtac 5G services in the Bangkok Metropolitan area, the central plains and the eastern economic and industrial region of Thailand.

Further, dtac will utilize Ericsson Spectrum Sharing to dynamically share 4G and 5G traffic to support a “smooth, fast and cost-effective transition to 5G.”

dtac will deploy its next-generation network on its low-band 700 MHz band, which dtac’s CTO Prathet Tankuranun said wil lenhance the provider’s network efficiency across the country, “particularly the high-density downtown areas with high-rise buildings.”

We connect everyone to every important thing in life,” he added.

According to Nadine Allen, head of Ericsson Thailand, 5G will be a powerful tool for Thailand and will accelerate “the digitalization of the economy and stimulating next-generation innovation for consumers and enterprises in Thailand.”

dtac is also selected Nokia as a 5G RAN partner in its North and North Eastern coverage areas. The partnership spans both low-band spectrum (700-900 MHz) and high-capacity mmWave technology (26 GHz), as well as enhancements of the existing networks utilizing 2300 MHz, 2100 MHz and 1800 MHz spectrum.

Ericsson, which currently has 122 global commercial 5G agreements and contracts, has been making moves on the 5G standalone front, having secured deals with both Canada’s Rogers and Singapore’s Singtel in December.

