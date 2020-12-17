YOU ARE AT:5GVerizon's 5G network now reaches 230 million people in 2,700 cities
Verizon’s 5G network now reaches 230 million people in 2,700 cities

Verizon also expanded its 5G Ultra Wideband network to 61 cities

An additional 24 million customers now have access to Verizon’s 5G network. According to the carrier, this latest batch — located throughout central Texas, the Tulsa, OK area, upstate New York and the New England area — brings the number of covered customers up to 230 million people in over 2,700 cities. Verizon also expanded its access to its 5G Ultra Wideband network, which is its millimeter-wave (mmWave) network, to 61 cities, with parts of Tampa and St Petersburg, FL, Albuquerque, NM and Durham, NC being the latest additions.

“Enterprise customers in [the 5G Ultra Wideband] markets now have access to the technology that can dramatically accelerate their digital transformation, revolutionizing how they interact with their customers, track inventory, manage operations and engage with their workforce,” said Verizon in a statement.

Verizon’s 5G network network architecture is built on a cloud-native containerized architecture and uses Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology, which allows 5G service to run simultaneously with 4G LTE on multiple spectrum bands.

When it comes to its mmWave network, Verizon has employed carrier aggregation, combining eight separate channels of mmWave spectrum, and says that this technology has helped it reach 4 Gbps peak speeds in some locations.

As Verizon continues to claim impressive 5G speeds thanks to its focus on super-fast mmWave technology, T-Mobile US Vice President of Technology Neville Ray has been vocal about how this deployment strategy might not have been wise.

Specific to Verizon’s millimeter wave service, he said, “Customers are just not finding it…I think [Verizon is] really over their skis. I think Verizon is in a difficult position and I think it will come back to haunt them.”

For specific 5G coverage, take a look at Verizon’s coverage map.

