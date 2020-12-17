Samsung achieves 305 Gbps on its 5G SA Core using Intel processor

Samsung revealed that it achieved a 5G Standalone Core data processing capacity of 305 Gbps per server and latency improvement in a mobile network environment using Intel’s second-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor and the Intel Ethernet Network Adapter E810 with Enhanced Dynamic Device Personalization (DDP).

Samsung claimed that the capacity of 305 Gpbs is equivalent to hosting more than 200,000 users that are live-streaming standard definition videos simultaneously.

A company statement said that the results, which were achieved at Samsung’s labs, “will not only help increase cost-efficiency for 5G Core network deployments, but also help accelerate the delivery of next-generation, high-capacity networks.”

Samsung added that Intel’s Ethernet Network Adapter E810 optimized the data distribution and transmission functions, simplifying data processing, which typically requires a complex path using multiple cores, including packet distribution, transmission, and processing cores.

The results also represent good news for exciting and immersive 5G use cases that require much higher data volume processing with low latency, like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology.

“Through close collaboration with Intel, we were able to achieve an industry-leading performance with our 5G SA Core,” said Sohyong Chong, senior vice president and head of Core Software R&D, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung’s cloud-native 5G SA Core, through its highly flexible and scalable design, will enable our customers to launch 5G services more swiftly and cost-effectively.”

For more information on the achievement, check out the company’s white paper.