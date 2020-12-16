The 5G future may be right now, but what it means today to mobile internet users and enterprises globally differs significantly from what was forecasted in early 2020. Forest Interactive’s inaugural whitepaper, released earlier this month and titled “2020 Telecommunications Industry Roundup,” addresses the shifts the telecommunications industry has had to make, in ensuring a scalable, flexible 5G experience for the future.

With digital connectivity expectations evolving and mobile internet users upping their demands of an enhanced digital experience, the focus of 5G deployments are no longer just on the newest frontier technologies anymore. Instead, how can mobile network operators, technology vendors, and governments further enhance the network infrastructure they’re building and providing, to ensure a 5G-connected world is as inclusive as it can get?

Developing Resilience During A Global Crisis

The telecommunications industry, in its support of the broader economy during these times, has not only taken into account the expansion and evolution of existing advanced connectivity technologies, but have also allocated resources to more vulnerable sectors such as retail and tourism, enabling them to accelerate adoption of technologies such as cloud, automation, and advanced IoT, in order to survive in this highly competitive and uncertain economic landscape.

To grow revenue and cut costs in a low-growth economic environment, mobile network operators and governments have had to delay 5G rollouts while simultaneously seeking ways to develop the mobile ecosystem. Ironically for more developed parts of the world, the pandemic has forced other businesses to alter their initial plans in the beginning of 2020 for 5G-enabled innovations. Business strategies had to be realigned, or in some cases redesigned, so that they could withstand new threats and seize fresh opportunities in a recovering economy.

For the telecommunications industry, work was done in four key areas: maintaining network stability, especially in areas where the surge in mobile usage strained the network; disseminating vital information directly to devices; upgrading connectivity for emergency services to enable remote diagnostics and telemedicine; as well as implementing easier payment solutions and data incentives.

Moving Forward with the Digital Ecosystem

The whitepaper by the scalable mobile platform developer addresses and recommends the sustainable, forward-looking measures mobile network operators, technology vendors, and enterprises can make from 2021 and beyond.

To facilitate 5G’s success, people, processes, and technologies have to be connected seamlessly. The offer of faster upload/download speeds is attractive, but will not be a long-term, sustainable value proposition for 5G pickup. Enterprises that are considering 5G now have goals that extend beyond the demands of past mobile user generations: they are investing to create new ways to interact with consumers, do business, and make money. Enterprise data is also shifting to the cloud to accommodate this transition but the digital environments are often diverse and could get complicated once operational and information technologies converge.

We’ve seen how those who failed to digitally adapt have lagged behind those who managed to take great leaps in digital transformation during this disruptive period. We must take note of consumer sentiments and learn how to maximize options that can convenience them. To broaden reach, we have to adjust our preconceived notions and optimize the evolving data we get from changing consumer journeys.

For more market projections, industry insights, and use cases on digital connectivity, 5G connections, and the mobile economy, download the Forest Interactive whitepaper here.