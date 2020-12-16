YOU ARE AT:5GTaiwan’s 5G users exceed 1 million in five months
Taiwan

Taiwan’s 5G users exceed 1 million in five months

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GAPACBusinessCarriersNetwork InfrastructureWireless

The number of 5G subscribers in Taiwan reached over 1 million after the introduction of the technology in July, Taipei Times reported, citing statistics released by the nation’s telecoms.

In June, the government of Taiwan issued the first 5G license to Chunghwa Telecom, which paved the way for the company to launch commercial 5G offerings in July.

Rival operators Far EasTone Telecommunications, Taiwan Mobile, Taiwan Star Telecom  and Asia Pacific Telecom also launched 5G services after they had secured 5G licenses.

Chunghwa Telecom said that its number of 5G subscribers had already reached 300,000 and would likely rise to 500,000 by the end of this year.

The carrier also said that it has previously aimed to sign up 300,000 5G users by the end of the year.

Chunghwa Telecom also announced plans to invest more than NT$10 billion ($351.62 million) next year to improve its mobile communication infrastructure, Chunghwa Telecom chairman Sheih Chi-mau said.

So far, Chunghwa Telecom has installed more than 4,000 5G base stations, Sheih said.

Far EasTone has signed up about 300,000 5G subscribers since the launch of its services in July, according to the report.

Taiwan Mobile has also attracted approximately 300,000 5G users. Taiwan Mobile expects that 5G users would account for 15 to 20% of its total subscribers by the end of next year, Taiwan Mobile’s president Jamie Lin said.

Taiwan Mobile previously said it expects to deploy 4,000 5G base stations by the end of this year. Taiwan Mobile partnered with Nokia to launch its 5G network. The telco  had acquired 60 megahertz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band and 200 megahertz of the 28 GHz frequency.

Taiwan Star Telecom and Asia Pacific Telecom each signed up more than 100,000 5G subscribers, statistics released by the respective companies showed.

Taiwan Star launched its commercial 5G services in the country in August. The operator said that the coverage of its 5G networks in Taiwan’s major metropolitan areas has reached 50% and will top 80% by the end of this year.

Taiwan Star also said it expect to expand its 5G network coverage to other cities, counties and the suburbs of these major metropolitan areas by 2023.

Asia Pacific Telecom launched commercial 5G services in October via a spectrum sharing agreement with FET.

Previous article
Telefonica’s 5G network reaches 76% of Spanish population
Next article
Analyst Angle Report: Rel. 16: Enhancing and expanding 5G’s reach – Broadband, IoT and beyond

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats