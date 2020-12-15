Vidéotron’s network uses 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 2.6 GHz and AWS spectrum

Vidéotron has launched 5G service to its users in Canada with support from Samsung. The initial roll out took place in Montreal, the country’s second largest city, with expansion planned across the province of Quebec.

“Collaboration with Samsung for 5G service set us ready to meet the highest expectations of our customers,” said Jean-François Pruneau, president and CEO of Vidéotron. “By stepping up our collaborative efforts, we will deliver enriching experiences and keep Quebecers connected to all they care about. We are thrilled to offer a renewed connectivity experience that will accompany our customers in their daily lives.”

Samsung has provided the 5G RAN equipment for the launch, which covers 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 2.6 GHz and AWS spectrum. Further, because Samsung’s 5G RAN solutions support both LTE and 5G NR, Vidéotron says it will enable more convenient network operation, while also saving installation space and reducing capital and operating expenses.

In Canada’s 2019 600 MHz auction, Vidéotron obtained 10 licenses at a cost of Can$256 million.

Vidéotron has been testing 5G technology at the Open-Air Laboratory for Smart Living since 2019 in collaboration with the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) and the Quartier de l’innovation.

Vidéotron first deployed its wireless operation in 2010, following decades in the cable television and internet access business. The operator now serves nearly 1.3 million mobile subscribers, and because many of those subscribers are in the geographically challenging Quebec area, it is considered to be a competitive new operator.