Well, technically… 5G’s latency specification will enhance drone applications: Sarah Yost, NI (Ep. 18)

By Catherine Sbeglia
Sarah Yost, NI’s senior business development manager, discusses why it’s too soon to get excited about 6G, as well as how the company’s software-defined radios are supporting the PAWR program, which is, among other things, exploring how to build drone applications on top of 5G networks.

Sarah Yost, NI's senior business development manager, discusses why it's too soon to get excited about 6G, as well as how the company's software-defined radios are supporting the PAWR program, which is, among other things, exploring how to build drone applications on top of 5G networks.
ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

