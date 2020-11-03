This week, Suparna Kumar, VP of Engineering at Celona, comes on the podcast to discuss the future of private LTE and 5G networks, using her strong engineering background to explore the challenges and opportunities they present.
Well, technically… private LTE and 5G networks have a big future: Suparna Kumar, Celona (Ep. 17)
ABOUT AUTHOR
Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.