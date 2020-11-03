YOU ARE AT:5GWell, technically... private LTE and 5G networks have a big future: Suparna...
Well, technically… private LTE and 5G networks have a big future: Suparna Kumar, Celona (Ep. 17)

By Catherine Sbeglia
This week, Suparna Kumar, VP of Engineering at Celona, comes on the podcast to discuss the future of private LTE and 5G networks, using her strong engineering background to explore the challenges and opportunities they present.

Catherine Sbeglia
