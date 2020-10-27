On this episode of Well, technically… Mary Beth Hall, the director of wireless strategy and marketing at Panasonic, weighs in on what enterprises can do today to prepare for 5G, even though it’s still in the early stages of adoption, and critically, that means understanding what 5G is and what it isn’t.
Well, technically… 5G will be the underpinning of enhanced wireless technology trends: Mary Beth Hall, Panasonic (Ep. 16)
ABOUT AUTHOR
Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.