Well, technically… 5G will be the underpinning of enhanced wireless technology trends: Mary Beth Hall, Panasonic (Ep. 16)

By Catherine Sbeglia
On this episode of Well, technically… Mary Beth Hall, the director of wireless strategy and marketing at Panasonic, weighs in on what enterprises can do today to prepare for 5G, even though it’s still in the early stages of adoption, and critically, that means understanding what 5G is and what it isn’t.

