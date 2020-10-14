Rogers’s 5G network reaches 130 towns and cities in Canada

Canadian operator Rogers Communications has expanded its 5G network to reach 130 towns and cities across the country, the carrier said in a release.

In January 2020, Rogers Communications had initially launched 5G in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

Other large cities covered with 5G technology included Calgary, Edmonton and Quebec City,

In Alberta province, the telco already deployed 5G in 34 towns and cities, while cities covered with 5G in British Columbia and Ontario provinces reached 51 and 38 respectively, Rogers said.

“We’re excited to roll out 5G to more communities large and small so that Canadians can use the latest 5G devices to their full potential,” said Brent Johnston, president of wireless at Rogers Communications.

“Now more than ever it is critical that we continue to invest in growing Canada’s largest 5G network to help drive economic recovery and bring world-class connectivity to more Canadian communities,” said Rogers CTO Jorge Fernandes.

Rogers is currently using 2.5 GHz, AWS and 600 MHz spectrum to provide 5G coverage.

The company has also deployed Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology in a number of these new markets. This technology enables spectrum to be used for 4G and 5G simultaneously on its 600 MHz and AWS spectrum bands.

Rogers partnered with Ericsson in 2018 as its 5G vendor for its full network infrastructure, including its core and Radio Access Network.

The company’s 5G ecosystem also includes strategic partnerships to research, incubate and commercialize locally-developed 5G technology and applications with the University of British Columbia and the University of Waterloo, among other institutions.

Rival operator Bell expects to expand its current 5G network to 28 additional markets this year, Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of Bell Canada, previously said during a conference call with investors.

Bell had announced the launch of its commercial 5G service in the country in June. The carrier’s 5G service was initially available in Montréal, the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Earlier this year, Bell Canada selected Ericsson 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) technology to support its nationwide 5G mobile and fixed wireless access deployment. The carrier had started the construction of its 5G network this year, using equipment from Finnish vendor Nokia.

Meanwhile, mobile operator Telus said it is rolling out its initial 5G network in Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, and the Greater Toronto Area, and will continue to expand to an additional 26 markets across Canada throughout the rest of the year.

Telus’ main providers in the 5G field are Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung.

In June, the government of Canada announced a six-month postponement of its 3.5 GHz spectrum auction process, to allow the telecommunications industry to maintain its focus on providing essential services to Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government confirmed that the auction is now scheduled to start on June 15, 2021.

In April last year, the Canadian government raised C$3.47 billion ($2.6 billion) in the sale of 104 licenses of 600 MHz spectrum.