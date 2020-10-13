Kelly Richards, senior vice president of sales at Raycap, talks the importance of future proofing our networks and of incorporating sustainable products into network architecture. We also discuss how mysteriously short the women’s restroom lines at telecom trade shows tend to be.
Well, technically… we need a sustainable method for deploying small cells: Kelly Richards, Raycap (Ep. 14)
ABOUT AUTHOR
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.