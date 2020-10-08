Mobilitie to deploy 5G network at Brooklyn’s Atlantic Terminal Mall

Mobilitie is installing a DAS that has a fiber and cable backbone of more than 20,000 linear feet

Brooklyn’s Atlantic Terminal Mall, located across Atlantic Avenue from Barclays Center, is being fitted with a 5G network by Madison International Realty and wireless infrastructure specialist Mobilitie.

For its part, Mobilitie is installing a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) that has a fiber and cable backbone of more than 20,000 linear feet that is “designed to easily accommodate future technology upgrades and spectrum additions.”

“Mobilitie’s state-of-the-art 5G deployment at Atlantic Terminal Mall will keep our customers and visitors connected, which is critical now,” said Evan Walke, portfolio manager at Madison International Realty, in a statement. “We are dedicated to providing a safe and secure shopping experience for our customers and visitors, and a robust network with seamless wireless connectivity is an important part of that effort.”

“As 5G continues to become more mainstream, shoppers will have increased access to devices that are capable of utilizing next-generation network speeds. We’re excited to be at the forefront of the deployment to ensure our partners and their venues are provided with an unrivaled wireless network,” said Melissa Mullarkey, regional vice president of wireless solutions at Mobilitie.

In December 2019, Mobilitie helped deliver 5G to Seattle’s Russell Investments Center, and then in April, the company received $325 million for 5G deployments from CIT Group’s Technology, Media and Telecommunications unit, indicating that more deployments like the ones in Seattle and Brooklyn are likely to come either this year or next.

On the DAS side of things, the company deployed a DAS on Seattle’s metro in 2016 and at the Los Angeles Football Club’s stadium in 2018.