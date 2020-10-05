Nokia reaches 100 5G deals after signing 17 new agreements in Q3

Finnish vendor Nokia announced that it has signed 17 new 5G commercial agreements in the third quarter of the year.

With these wins, the vendor reached 100 commercial 5G deals with individual customers and a total of 160 commercial 5G engagements, including paid trials.

Nokia said that a total of 34 5G networks are already live using the company’s products and solutions.

The vendor added that it has a presence in “all 5G early adopter markets”, with deals with the top four U.S. carriers and the top three in both Japan and Korea.

Last week, Nokia announced a 5G agreement with U.K. carrier BT as well as a renewed 5G deal with Finnish telco Elisa.

In a release, the company said that its 5G portfolio is also gaining traction among enterprises. Enterprise customers currently represent 12% of Nokia’s 5G deals, with recent private wireless deployments including Deutsche Bahn, Toyota Production Engineering and Sandvik.

Nokia said that it expects further growth in the enterprise segment, adding that it has a portfolio of 180 private wireless customers, many of whom are expected to migrate to 5G.

In April, Nokia introduced its Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) solution that supports spectrum sharing among 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G technologies in a network.

In July, the Nordic vendor announced it can migrate five million legacy 4G radio units to 5G via a software upgrade, making it easier for operators to move to 5G.

Nokia also made its 5G standalone (SA) private wireless technology commercially available in July.

In August, Nokia contributed to what it claimed to be the world’s first large-scale 5G SA launch with T-Mobile US.

Some of its key customers include AT&T, Bell Canada, Sprint,China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, SoftBank T-Mobile US, US Cellular, Verizon, Swisscom, TDC, Telenor, Vodafone UK, O2 Germany, O2 UK, Wind , Etisalat, Optus, Orange France, Ooredoo, STC, KT, SK Telecom, Telia Company, Vodafone Italy, Telus and Telstra.

Rival vendor Ericsson announced in August that it had secured the company’s 100th commercial 5G agreement or contract with unique communications service providers. The Swedish vendor said it currently has 109 5G deals globally including 60 publicly announced contracts and 62 live 5G networks globally.

Ericsson has also worked with service providers, universities, technology institutes, and industry partners to develop and pursue 5G business and consumer use cases. These use cases include factory automation, smart offices, remote surgery and other enterprise and Industry 4.0 applications.

Some of Ericsson’s key customers include AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile US, US Cellular, Verizon, Bell Canada, Telus, Rogers, Swisscom, TDC, Telenor, Vodafone UK, Wind , Deutsche Telkom, O2 UK, Etisalat, Optus, Ooredoo, Orange France, Vodafone UK, STC, KT, SK Telecom and Telstra.