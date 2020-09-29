YOU ARE AT:5GWill 5G Change the World? John Saw, T-Mobile (Ep. 23)
Will 5G Change the World? John Saw, T-Mobile (Ep. 23)

By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
T-Mobile’s John Saw, executive vice president of advanced and emerging technologies, discusses the operator’s latest 5G milestones; how T-Mo is investing in innovation via its T-Mobile Accelerator and the 5G Open Innovation Lab; and how the work of Viktor Frankl informs his own search for meaning.
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

