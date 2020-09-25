Test and Measurement: Rohde & Schwarz partners with Fieldforce

Test company Rohde & Schwarz and digitalization and software company Fieldforce are partnering to integrate test capabilities with Fieldforce’s digital workflow management.

Basit Malik, founder and CEO of Fieldforce, said that as its customers were deploying 5G, the company noticed that they were taking pictures of readings from test equipment to include in close-out packages and decided that there was “a significant opportunity to integrate test and measurement systems with digital workflow management systems like Fieldforce.”

Peter Alexander, mobile network test manager at Rohde & Schwarz North America, said that Rohde & Schwarz believes that integrating with Fieldforce, it will “create a unified experience for our customers as they look at deploying and maintaining their 5G networks.”

In other test news:

–Keysight Technologies said this week that it is working with test lab company SGS and Qualcomm Technologies on test cases related to cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), focusing on radio frequency testing and radio resource management performance verification. The test cases are based on 3GPP Release 14 specs and support the C-V2X test plans of the Global Certification Forum and the OmniAir Consortium, Keysight noted. In related news, the company also launched two new automotive-related test solutions: Radar target simulator, whichsupports multi-target, multi-angle lab testing for radar modules; and advanced automotive Ethernet channel testing software.

–OpenSignal says that the release of a 5G iPhone could reignite the U.S. race to 5G and drive higher 5G adoption, because about half of Americans use iPhones and have not yet had a 5G-capable device option. Read the full story here.

-As industry events move online due to COVID-19 concerns, Bureau Veritas is hosting a two-hour virtual event on September 30th, focused on 5G testing. More information here.

-Software and wholesale network company Bandwidth says it has completed the testing and launch of the anti-robocall framework STIR/SHAKEN for validated traffic interoperability between T-Mobile US and former Sprint customers, now that Sprint users are part of T-Mobile US. Bandwidth deployed STIR-SHAKEN in its network in late 2019 and already has interoperability for the framework with T-Mobile US as well as Comcast and Verizon Wireless. Bandwidth says it authenticates more than 4 billion calls per month for its customers, and that it is working on new features that will make sure legitimate robocalls, such as forwarded calls and school notifications, aren’t blocked by STIR/SHAKEN.

–Spirent Federal Systems, which provides GPS and GNSS simulators, since that its SimMNSA M-Code simulator with testing capabilities has been validated with the U.S. Air Force. Usually, the company said, such testing requires government-approved data sets, but Spirent Federal says it was able to demonstrate the ability to meet the requirements of the data sets without having the data sets themselves. The system had already received security approval in 2018, but Spirent said that it wanted government validation of the simulator’s performance as well, and it was able to achieve that.