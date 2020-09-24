Samsung, KDDI demo 5G end-to-end network slicing

5G end-to-end network slicing will allow for the creation of new services and business models

Samsung Electronics and KDDI completed a 5G end-to-end (E2E) network slicing demonstration with a RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) in Tokyo, Japan yesterday. The demo, which tied together Samsung’s virtualized core, virtualized RAN and orchestration, explored 5G E2E network slicing capabilities including low latency, guaranteed throughputs and the creation of multiple slices.

“The demonstration provides a foundation that will allow KDDI to offer new 5G commercial services leveraging its 5G commercial networks,” said Toshikazu Yokai, executive officer and general manager of the Mobile Network Technical Development Division at KDDI. “Working with Samsung, we will continue to accelerate growth in advanced 5G technologies to benefit our customers.”

Network slicing, which allows mobile operators to enable multiple virtual networks to be created within a single physical network infrastructure with each slice offering different service characteristics, will make it possible for carriers to create new services and business models.

To further explain the benefits of network slicing, Samsung discussed a hospital’s network as an example, commenting that it can use network slicing to prioritize different performance needs, such prioritizing more bandwidth to emergency room admissions, and less to visitor services.

Further, Samsung claimed that 5G E2E network slicing will reduce time-to-market as well as enable savings on deployment costs because without network slicing, carriers must deploy additional RAN and core to implement new business models, such as smart city applications.

“This collaboration with KDDI on 5G E2E network slicing is a significant step towards new business models using 5G technology,” said Taiyeon Kim, senior vice president and head of Global Technology Service Team, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “This demonstration spotlights how Samsung’s advanced 5G solutions can support KDDI and open up new business opportunities by unlocking the full power of their 5G commercial network.”

Samsung and KDDI hope to use the results from the demonstration to help standardize E2E network slicing in an international standards organization.

When it comes to 5G, the pair have been working together since October 2019 when KDDI selected Samsung to provide 5G network solutions for its 5G commercial service launch.