Test and Measurement: Keysight touts test solution for hybrid networks

Keysight Technologies this week announced what it is calling the industry’s first cloud-native distributed network performance and security test software for characterizing user experience and validating network performance of hybrid networks, services and security devices.

The solution, called CyPerf, is aimed at meeting the need to measure performance and security of networks and applications as new technologies like software-defined WAN, software-as-a-service applications and multi-cloud architectures become more prevalent, according to Keysight.

“As more users, devices, applications, services and data move to the network edge, a new approach is needed to validate performance and security,” said Ram Periakaruppan, VP and GM at Keysight’s network applications and security group. “CyPerf can be deployed by enterprises and network security vendors to fine-tune the balance between digital user experience and security in a dynamic hybrid environment that consists of third-party cloud providers and network connectivity. Performance and security are only as good as the weakest part of a network, and CyPerf identifies those weaknesses with a view into the full application delivery path in hybrid networks.”

In other test news:

–Tektronix launched what it says is the first 10 GHz mixed signal oscilloscope with four, six or eight channels. The new 6 Series MSO extends Tek’s “mainstream” oscilloscope portfolio to 10 GHz and 50 GS/sec performance, and the company said that it is suited for addressing the needs of high-speed embedded designs and mixed-signal design troubleshooting, in semiconductors, power integrity, research and other applications. Tektronix is also premiering a new TDP7710 TriMode Probe that matches the capabilities of the new MSO. Chris Witt, VP and GM at Tektronix, said that “Embedded designs are growing more sophisticated by incorporating additional sensors that generate increasing amounts of data. This instrument addresses the new requirements of testing these systems to advance video, motion and 3D sensing technologies.”

–Rohde & Schwarz sis making a major push for more virtual engagement with its customers in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. Called “Showtime Rohde & Schwarz,” the effort will “[facilitate] hundreds of one-to-one online meetings with product experts, solution managers and development specialists to discuss the same subjects they would at the tradeshows,” Rohde said, and it will provide “substantive face-to-face meetings over the internet” along with webinars, online demonstrations and videos.

“This campaign ensures that none of our customers will suffer as a result of the current global social distancing measures,“ said Ciaran Doran, Director of Marketing, Broadcast & Media at Rohde & Schwarz, who added that Showtime reflects a “major investment in online communications” by the test company. “A real benefit of Showtime is that our customers can now bring all their relevant staff members to the discussion and demonstration, many of whom wouldn’t have made the ticket to Amsterdam or Las Vegas. What’s more, the time available is less pressured so we can go into more detail as the customer chooses so it’s a win win all round,“ Doran added. “This global pandemic will force tradeshows to evolve to bring professional buyers & sellers together – how far and how fast they are willing to evolve is uncertain.“

In other company news, R&S is offering a promotion through the end of December that allows customers to upgrade to the next bandwidth level on the four-channel models of the R&S RTO2000 or R&S RTP oscilloscopes, which the company says is a savings of up to 20,000 Euros, or about $23,700.

–Anritsu was granted a U.S. patent for its eoMind algorithm for anomaly detection, focused on the ability to automatically identify issues in real time within a telecom network.

“The signature of customer pain is in the patterns of network anomalies. You need to be able to listen for and detect those anomalies. 5G brings additional complexity and operators have to adapt,” said Ralf Iding, CEO of Anritsu Service Assurance. “Operators need to work smarter and to leverage machine learning to automate their operations so they can proactively address subscriber pain. Zero-touch operations addresses the subscriber pain early, in real time, before it can affect more subscribers and delivers many benefits and cost savings. With eoMind, we see improved customer experience and retention, a reduction in calls to customer care and more efficient use of operational resources,” he added, going on to say that eoMind “takes you closer than ever to the subscriber’s experience.”

–Viavi Solutions said that Nokia used its ONT 800G FLEX DCO module to test Nokia’s pluggable coherent optical modules. Nokia was a beta customer for that test capability and provided feedback on it, Viavi noted, and the equipment manufacturer subsequently purchased the module when it was released. In particular, Viavi said, Nokia was looking for “a solution which had coherent interfaces on the optical as well as the electrical sides, a capability not available from other vendors.”

–Teledyne LeCroy has launched the Summit Z516, a new PCI Express 5.0 protocol exerciser with Compute Express Link (CXL) for testing high-speed device and system designs. Teledyne LeCroy said that the solution generates “flits on the flex bus within the link and transaction layers and supporting traffic generation and device/host emulation at all layers.”

–Digi-Key said that it is adding more software-connected test and measurement products from NI, which it said “greatly expands Digi-Key’s overall offerings in automated test.”

–Fairview Microwave has released new high-band radio frequency hybrid couplers that cover an operating frequency range up to 40 GHz for wide-band applications and power handling capability of up to 100W (CW). Fairview noted that the couplers are available in small quantities to support engineers’ testing or proof-of-concept set-ups.

-India-based Prodigy Technovations launched a new 100Base T1 automotive Ethernet protocol analyzer. The company says its PGY-100BASET1-PA is the first passive-tap standalone automotive Ethernet protocol analyzer, and it acquires packets with high-resolution time stamps, among other features.