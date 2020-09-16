Nokia digitalizes 100% of 5G network deployments

Nokia announced it has digitalized 100% of its 5G network deployments around the world, with the aim of providing agility and transparency to customers globally.

Through the use of digitalization, machine learning and automation, Nokia said that it aims to simplify the deployment of the network infrastructure, accelerating both time-to-market and return on the 5G investment for mobile operators.

The vendor noted that traditional network deployments typically rely on combinations of paper-based and digital documentation that can often lead to errors and inefficiencies. With digital project orchestration and data inventories, Nokia says it is enabling network rollouts to be carried out swiftly and cost-effectively, matching the agility demands from customers and helping them to bring new services to market faster. Nokia says this is leading to 30% reductions in site visits, as well as improvements in installation quality (30%), back office transactions (30%) and cycle times (25%).

Nokia also highlighted that its digital deployment services have helped over 100 customers around the world by bringing transparency to every phase of a project.

The digital deployment offering also enables operators to easily manage their assets by providing a digital database of network assets that can be used to remotely and virtually access sites, making it much easier to upgrade and expand their estate, Nokia said. Its digital deployment services include automated workflow orchestration, real-time project dashboards, “drone-led” site visits, tools that use artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify defects via real-time automated analysis, and a site digital database that allows sites to be accessed remotely with a 360-degree virtual view of the location.

“Today, many operators suffer from a fragmented way in how their next-gen 5G networks are designed, built and managed. The adoption of automation, AI and the digitalization of assets are vital steps in a CSP’s digital transformation journey to capture the full potential of 5G,” said Sanjay Goel, president of Global Services for Nokia. “We are extremely proud to be the first to have reached this milestone of 100% digital deployments so customers around the world can benefit from a faster, more sustainable and higher quality network deployment process.”

Nokia has already reached a total of 90 commercial 5G contracts worldwide with 34 live networks. The company said that some of the customers include AT&T, KDDI, Korea Telecom, LG Uplus, NTT DOCOMO, O2, SK Telecom, SoftBank, Sprint, STC, T-Mobile US, Verizon, Vodafone Italy and Zain Saudi Arabia.