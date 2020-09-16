The U.S. Federal TRACED Act and an order from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have mandated that service providers must implement STIR/SHAKEN call authentication by June 30, 2021.

With this deadline looming, here’s what service providers need to know:

Implementation of STIR/SHAKEN is a multi-step process that can take up to a year to complete – so carriers need to start now.

Most of the major voice carriers have already implemented STIR/SHAKEN, so 70 percent of phone numbers in the U.S. are already in the ecosystem.

For carriers that delay, their subscribers’ calls may be mistakenly labeled as spam, and possibly blocked.

