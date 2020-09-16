YOU ARE AT:5GChecklist for communications service providers (CSPs) implementing STIR/SHAKEN

By Ben Stone
The U.S. Federal TRACED Act and an order from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have mandated that service providers must implement STIR/SHAKEN call authentication by June 30, 2021.

With this deadline looming, here’s what service providers need to know:

  • Implementation of STIR/SHAKEN is a multi-step process that can take up to a year to complete – so carriers need to start now.
  • Most of the major voice carriers have already implemented STIR/SHAKEN, so 70 percent of phone numbers in the U.S. are already in the ecosystem.
  • For carriers that delay, their subscribers’ calls may be mistakenly labeled as spam, and possibly blocked.

Download our checklist that provides detailed steps that will ensure you have everything in place for a successful STIR/SHAKEN deployment.

Ben Stone is the Client Services Manager for RCR Wireless. He has worked in sales and client support in Austin for well over a year. During that time, he has spent most of that in software and technology companies. He earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Montana, where he grew up. Ben brings with him a passion for marketing, technology and a highly client-centric mindset.

