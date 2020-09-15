CenturyLink rebrands as Lumen, focused on Industry 4.0

Centurylink is rebranding itself as an enterprise-focused business named Lumen Technologies and positioning its offerings as a global platform for Industry 4.0.

“With Lumen, we are reinventing and repositioning the company to deliver on a brand new promise: To further human progress through technology,” said President and CEO Jeff Storey in a video about the changes.

CenturyLink will legally change its name to Lumen Technologies and will offer its large-enterprise solutions under that brand. The company’s residential and small business segments will remain branded as CenturyLink and will serve customers over “traditional networks,” the company said, while it will offer fiber-based products for those customers under the moniker Quantum Fiber. However, Lumen said in a press release that the changes do not reflect a change in its financial strategy or reporting structure.

The telco says its network encompasses 450,000 route fiber miles serving customers in more than 60 countries, with more than 170,000 on-network buildings and more than 2,200 connections to public and private clouds. Lumen is also emphasizing its edge computing capabilities, saying that it currently has more than 100 edge nodes.

The company is framing its offerings as a “platform for amazing things” and a “unified foundation” for advanced applications and data.

Lumen said its global fiber network and capabilities will allow it to focus on four areas: adaptive networking, including hybrid network solutions; edge cloud and “IT agility” for low-latency, high-performance data access; security services, including global threat intelligence and network-based security controls; and communications and collaboration tools.

In the second quarter of this year, CenturyLink’s enterprise business accounted for $1.4 billion of the company’s $5.192 billion in revenues, its largest segment overall and slightly more than the $1.3 billion in revenues that came from its consumer segment during the quarter. The telco’s international segment brought in an additional $849 million in revenue in the second quarter, its small-and-medium business segment brought in $646 million and its wholesale segment generated $948 million.