Network infrastructure provider Comba Telecom says that it has teamed up with mobile operator 3 Hong Kong to implement comprehensive 5G mobile network coverage, the former said in a release.

3 Hong Kong is the mobile arm of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited.

Under the collaboration, Comba Telecom is supplyng 5G base station antennas to 3 Hong Kong for its 5G network deployment in various scenarios. The antennas initially supplied by Comba Telecom were deployed by 3 Hong Kong in the major areas of Hong Kong. Comba said that additional antennas will be supplied with the aim of helping 3 Hong Kong to provide full 5G coverage across Hong Kong.

Under a new agreement, Comba will supply the 4G/5G(8TR) integrated Base Station Antenna series, which are built on FDD + TDD platforms. This multi-band antenna supports 8T8R 5G NR 3.5 GHz beamforming, as well as the 2G/3G/4G connectivity in the 900/1800/2100/2300/2600 MHz frequency bands.

“Comba Telecom is an active player in the 5G network rollout in Hong Kong,” said Annabel Huo, president of Comba Telecom International. “In addition to providing antennas for 5G macro network infrastructure, the group also provides dedicated end-to-end solutions for 5G in-building deployment for operators and enterprises to support the network technology evolution in Hong Kong. The Group will continue to work closely with enterprises and major operators, such as 3 Hong Kong to deploy seamless 5G connectivity throughout Hong Kong.”

“We are delighted to further extend our collaboration to cover our 5G network. Comba’s prompt and steady supply of multi-RAT, multi-band antennas have enabled us to roll out our 5G service on schedule. We look forward to expanding comprehensive 5G reach to every part of Hong Kong with Comba, while offering 5G coverage in all 18 districts the earliest this year. Leveraging our extensive 5G coverage, 3 Hong Kong will continue to provide different industry sectors with innovative 5G corporate solutions and help develop Hong Kong as a world-class smart city,” said Kelvin Ho, acting CTO at Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong.

The carrier had initially launched 5G in April of this year. 3 Hong Kong noted that its 5G base stations are served by a 10 Gbps optical-fiber backhaul network, and that its 5G service is expected to cover the entire territory within the year. Phase one will see outdoor coverage initially serving Wan Chai, Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui, Mongkok, Sham Shui Po, Shatin and Tai Po. Indoor coverage will include the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, as well as Hongkong Land’s Grade-A shopping malls such as the Landmark Atrium, One and Two Exchange Square, Chater House, Alexandra House and Prince’s Building. Phrase-two will extend outdoor coverage to Island South, Island East, Central and Western District, Yau Tsim Mong, Kowloon City, Wong Tai Sin, Kwun Tong, Kwai Tsing, Tsuen Wan, Tuen Mun, Yuen Long, North District, Sai Kung and Islands District.