SK Telecom, Samsung, HPE, Intel partner on 5G NFV development

Korean carrier SK Telecom and compatriot company Samsung Electronics announced that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Intel for cooperation in the commercialization of an evolved 5G network functions virtualization platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, the four companies will jointly develop evolved NFV technologies for 5G network infrastructure, establish a standardized process for adoption of NFV, and develop technologies that can harness the capabilities of the virtualized network.

The partners believe that they will be able to reduce the time required to validate and integrate technologies from various vendors as well as verify them within the network.

The companies highlighted that mobile operators will be able to benefit from a significantly reduced time-to-market for the latest 5G services such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) through the NFV platform. Previously, they had to install each new hardware equipment or upgrade existing ones to introduce a new service.

“Through this global cooperation, we will secure a solid basis for commercialization of an evolved 5G NFV platform and provide more innovative services to our customers,” said Kang Jong-ryeol, VP and head of the ICT Infrastructure Center of SK Telecom. “Going forward, we will continue to develop new technologies for 5G NFV evolution to play a leading role in realizing communication services of the future.”

The four companies said they will realize an evolved 5G NFV platform by applying Samsung’s 5G solution, based on technologies from Intel and HPE, to SK Telecom’s 5G network.

To achieve this, Intel will provide its latest technologies, including Intel Xeon Processors, Ethernet 800 Series Network Adapters and solid state drives, and HPE will provide HPE ProLiant Servers to Samsung Electronics for early development and verification purposes. SK Telecom plans to establish a process for 5G network virtualization, which includes interconnecting its 5G core network to Samsung’s virtualized 5G solutions.

“Together with SK Telecom, HPE and Intel, Samsung will lay the groundwork for network virtualization to allow SK Telecom to swiftly apply Samsung’s virtualized solutions on partner hardware platforms. As more operators look to virtualized networks, this collaboration will serve as an exemplar of transforming legacy networks to virtual networks,” said Roh Wonil,SVP and head of product strategy for the Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

“The joint work between SK Telecom, Intel, HPE and Samsung will be instrumental in helping SK Telecom implement the latest technologies and new capabilities in a faster and more agile way, ultimately delivering new innovative services to their end users,” said Dan Rodriguez, corporate VP and GM of the Intel Network Platforms Group.

“We are pleased to be providing telco optimized infrastructure for this collaboration with SK Telecom, Samsung and Intel”, said Claus Pedersen, VP of telco infrastructure solutions t HPE. “HPE believes that the future of 5G lies in open, interoperable software and hardware innovation from different vendors. This is yet another proof point that HPE is the leading open infrastructure provider for 5G, helping telcos to deploy 5G services faster, on secure telco optimized platforms.”