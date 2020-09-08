YOU ARE AT:BusinessWell, technically… 70% of data breaches happen from endpoints: Janet Giesen, Metallic...
well technically

Well, technically… 70% of data breaches happen from endpoints: Janet Giesen, Metallic (Ep. 9)

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
BusinessWell Technically...

Janet Giesen, VP of operations at Metallic, discusses how the SaaS company adjusted its approach to marketing security products once COVID-19 hit, as well as what enterprises need to keep in mind as their networks expand into employee homes.

Previous article
NHS starts rollout of Covid-19 mesh networks at Scottish care homes
Next article
Keysight eBook: X-Apps Mark the Spot Essential Signal Analyzer Measurement Apps for Faster Testing

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats