Alpha Wireless helps to simplify and accelerate CBRS deployments

FCC PALs auction comes to a close

The FCC’s auction for 70 MHz of priority access licenses (PALs) in the shared CBRS band has come to an impressive close. Auction 105 offered the greatest number of spectrum licenses ever made available for bidding in a single auction and is intended to further deployment of fifth-generation (5G) wireless, the Internet of Things (IoT), and other advanced spectrum-based services in the United States.

There were 76 rounds of bidding with gross proceeds of more than $4.58 billion. There are over 271 qualified bidders in the PAL auction and 80 MHz of CBRS spectrum already available for unlicensed General Authorized Access (GAA).

“Seeing the final gross proceeds of the Auction 105, it exemplifies the pent-up demand for quality broadband spectrum,” says Tim Sill, VP Technology and Product North America, Alpha Wireless.

“From our assessment of the CBRS market space, there will be a substantial ‘spectrum grab’ across the different industries and application use cases to be first to market. We see great opportunities and broad applications across all segments of the wireless telecommunication industry from private LTE, MNO’s, MSO’s, Utilities, and Fixed Wireless Access markets. Companies that invest early with faster deployment can present spectrum access and signal quality complexities for competitors to overcome,” added Sill.

Alpha Wireless is an Irish company with over a decade’ experience in designing, developing, and manufacturing antenna solutions covering the 3.5 GHz band. We have the largest portfolio of solutions that cover the CBRS band as well as multi-frequency products to aid network upgrades or greenfield deployments.

Our full array of antenna and concealment solutions covering macro, micro, private venue, and small cell deployments are industry leading. Furthermore, the Alpha Wireless patented Concealed Antenna Node products are specifically designed to aid in zoning acceptance processes while driving down both deployment cost and time by more than 50 percent.

“A key differentiator for our CBRS product line is if we don’t already have a solution, our modularized designs allow us to create new solutions in as little as 90 days. This is unparalleled in the wireless industry”, Sill explained.

