YOU ARE AT:5GWill 5G Change the World? Dan Rabinovitsj, Facebook Connectivity (Ep. 21)
5G
Image courtesy of 123RF.

Will 5G Change the World? Dan Rabinovitsj, Facebook Connectivity (Ep. 21)

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
5GWill 5G Change the World

Facebook Connectivity Vice President Dan Rabinovitsj discusses the company’s participation in Telecom Infra Project initiatives with an emphasis on Open RAN and how it fits into the larger 5G deployment strategies. Rabinovitsj also looks at rural Open RAN trial activity and reflects on his most treasured possession.

%7Bb47c56c8 17d0 4118 ae4f c873b3e70b5c%7D Editorial Reports section header

Stay updated on the latest happenings in 5G with these exclusive reports from our Editor in Chief Sean Kinney.

Previous article
Orange, De Beers use BLE geofencing for worker safety in deep-sea diamond mining
Next article
Key EU smart farming project claims advances in IoT interoperability, data sharing

ABOUT AUTHOR

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats