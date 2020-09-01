On this week’s episode of Well, technically… prominent Tech Analyst Carolina Milanesi discusses her new company The Heart of Tech, which aims to help technology providers in two key areas that should be on the minds of every tech company: education and diversity.
Well, technically… time is up: Carolina Milanesi, The Heart of Tech (Ep. 8)
ABOUT AUTHOR
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.