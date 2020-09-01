YOU ARE AT:DevicesWell, technically... time is up: Carolina Milanesi, The Heart of Tech (Ep....
well technically

Well, technically… time is up: Carolina Milanesi, The Heart of Tech (Ep. 8)

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
DevicesSocial InitiativesWell Technically...

On this week’s episode of Well, technically… prominent Tech Analyst Carolina Milanesi discusses her new company The Heart of Tech, which aims to help technology providers in two key areas that should be on the minds of every tech company: education and diversity.
Previous article
Cradlepoint report explores confidence, excitement around wireless WAN enterprise adoption
Next article
China’s showcase 5G Mawan Smart Port on track, with Huawei, Alibaba, Tencent

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats