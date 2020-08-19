According to Nokia, the converged charging software was designed with flexibility in mind

Swiss mobile operator Sunrise Communications AG has deployed Nokia’s cloud-native converged charging software in an effort to drive the monetization of 5G its next-generation consumer and business services. The monetization solution is meant to help operators “provide a superior digital experience and take advantage of new revenue streams.”

Elmar Grasser, CTO/CIO, Sunrise, said the operator wants to deliver “intuitive, high-quality experiences” to its customers, adding that Nokia’s solution is part of that plan.

“Nokia’s cloud-native monetization software enables Sunrise to rapidly launch innovative services for our private and business customers, support emerging use cases enabled by 5G and IoT, and further increase customer loyalty,” Grasser said.

Nokia Converged Charging, previously called Nokia Smart Plan Suite, was specifically developed for 4G, 5G, internet-connected devices and multi-vendor deployments, and was made with flexibility in mind, according to Nokia.

It also provides real-time rating and charging capabilities and is designed for multi-vendor deployments. It is tightly integrated with adjacent BSS capabilities such as mediation, billing and a rich set of Analytics capabilities.

The solution was built on Nokia’s Common Software Foundation and has been deployed by more than 270 service providers around the world, covering more than 1.8 billion subscriptions.

Bhaskar Gorti, president of Nokia Software and chief digital officer, commented, “5G requires service providers to update not just their networks, but also their operations and business systems. By implementing our Converged Charging solution, Sunrise can improve the customer experience today and cost-efficiently monetize current and future business models.”