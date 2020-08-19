YOU ARE AT:5GSunrise deploys Nokia’s converged charging software to monetize 5G services
local 5G

Sunrise deploys Nokia’s converged charging software to monetize 5G services

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
5GCarriersSoftware

According to Nokia, the converged charging software was designed with flexibility in mind

Swiss mobile operator Sunrise Communications AG has deployed Nokia’s cloud-native converged charging software in an effort to drive the monetization of 5G its next-generation consumer and business services. The monetization solution is meant to help operators “provide a superior digital experience and take advantage of new revenue streams.”

Elmar Grasser, CTO/CIO, Sunrise, said the operator wants to deliver “intuitive, high-quality experiences” to its customers, adding that Nokia’s solution is part of that plan.

“Nokia’s cloud-native monetization software enables Sunrise to rapidly launch innovative services for our private and business customers, support emerging use cases enabled by 5G and IoT, and further increase customer loyalty,” Grasser said.

Nokia Converged Charging, previously called Nokia Smart Plan Suite, was specifically developed for 4G, 5G, internet-connected devices and multi-vendor deployments, and was made with flexibility in mind, according to Nokia.

It also provides real-time rating and charging capabilities and is designed for multi-vendor deployments. It is tightly integrated with adjacent BSS capabilities such as mediation, billing and a rich set of Analytics capabilities.

The solution was built on Nokia’s Common Software Foundation and has been deployed by more than 270 service providers around the world, covering more than 1.8 billion subscriptions.

Bhaskar Gorti, president of Nokia Software and chief digital officer, commented, “5G requires service providers to update not just their networks, but also their operations and business systems. By implementing our Converged Charging solution, Sunrise can improve the customer experience today and cost-efficiently monetize current and future business models.”

 

Previous article
Ericsson, Tele2 deploy 25,000 5G-ready base stations in Russia
Next article
Shenzhen becomes first Chinese city with full 5G coverage

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats