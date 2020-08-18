Changing the game: Beeline launches 5G pilot network that highlights the future of gaming

Those testing out the 5G pilot network will do so by playing a virtual reality or online game

Russian mobile operator Beeline has launched what it believes will be its first long-running 5G pilot network in St. Petersburg, Russia with general availability for consumers. Located at SevKabel Port, the network was deployed using Nokia’s commercial equipment, including the system module and 5G AirScale antenna systems and a 5G/Wi-Fi router (CPE) powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System.

Those testing out the network will do so by playing a virtual reality or online game from the Beeline Gaming cloud service, which is based on GeForce NOW by NVIDIA.

According to Valery Shorzhin, executive VP for technological development at Beeline, gaming is one of the most popular forms of entertainment among the operator’s customers, making it a good choice for highlighting the benefits of 5G.

Users can play online game games from the Beeline Gaming cloud service on laptops, tablets or smartphones or they can use the 5G VR Gaming area, where they can use the latest generation of Oculus Quest virtual glasses for multi-player VR scenarios.

Speaking more specifically to what 5G can bring to connectivity and gaming, Yulia Klebanova, VP of business development for Qualcomm Europe, said, “5G technology will deliver significant consumer benefits and is a revolution in mobile connectivity. Not only does it deliver huge improvements to download speeds, but also it significantly reduces latency allowing online, multiplayer, interactive gaming experiences that were not previously possible on mobile devices. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 5G Mobile Platform has everything users need to get a new quality of gaming experience, including HDR video, fast rendering and Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System.”

George Held, executive VP for digital and new business development, Beeline, added, “With 5G technologies the process of gaming will be more perfect. More and more customers using devices with installed Beeline Gaming service will get quality mobile connectivity enough for convenient gaming any place and any time”.

Last September, the operator launched a 5G pilot zone in Moscow near the Luzhniki Stadium.

Last September, the operator launched a 5G pilot zone in Moscow near the Luzhniki Stadium.

The launch of the 5G pilot area comes after an agreement signed between the telco and Moscow municipal government.