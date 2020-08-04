YOU ARE AT:OpinionWell, technically... Qualcomm is not going backwards: Mary Gendron, Qualcomm (Ep. 4)
well technically

Well, technically… Qualcomm is not going backwards: Mary Gendron, Qualcomm (Ep. 4)

By Catherine Sbeglia
OpinionPodcastWell Technically...

On this episode of Well, technically… the tech podcast where women do the explaining, Qualcomm’s CIO Mary Gendron explores three different definitions of digital transformation, how Qualcomm is tackling the “new normal” and what it was like being a woman following in her father’s engineering footsteps.


Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

