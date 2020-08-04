On this episode of Well, technically… the tech podcast where women do the explaining, Qualcomm’s CIO Mary Gendron explores three different definitions of digital transformation, how Qualcomm is tackling the “new normal” and what it was like being a woman following in her father’s engineering footsteps.
Well, technically… Qualcomm is not going backwards: Mary Gendron, Qualcomm (Ep. 4)
