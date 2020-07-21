On this episode of Well, technically… the tech podcast where women do the explaining, Sibel Tombaz, head of 5G Highband and Active Antenna Systems at Ericsson, discusses Ericsson’s dynamic spectrum sharing solution and the co-existence of 4G and 5G.
Well, technically… 1+1 becomes much more than 2: Sibel Tombaz, Ericsson (Ep. 2)
Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.