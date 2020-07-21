YOU ARE AT:5GWell, technically... 1+1 becomes much more than 2: Sibel Tombaz, Ericsson (Ep....
well technically

Well, technically… 1+1 becomes much more than 2: Sibel Tombaz, Ericsson (Ep. 2)

By Catherine Sbeglia
5GPodcastWell Technically...

On this episode of Well, technically… the tech podcast where women do the explaining, Sibel Tombaz, head of 5G Highband and Active Antenna Systems at Ericsson, discusses Ericsson’s dynamic spectrum sharing solution and the co-existence of 4G and 5G.

Previous articleEricsson holds steady amid pandemic, will boost 5G core R&D
Next articleWhat key technology inventions will drive the 5G expansion?

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

Editorial Reports

White Papers

Webinars

Featured Content

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2021-2022 RCR Wireless News