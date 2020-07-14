On the first episode of Well, technically… Nokia’s Head of Dedicated Wireless Networks Jane Rygaard discusses the importance of using technology for real change, both in business and in everyday life, as well as some of Nokia’s priorities for the rest of 2020.
Well, technically… It’s still 5G, 5G, 5G: Jane Rygaard, Nokia (Ep. 1)
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.