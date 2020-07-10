An Aryaka report indicated that improved cloud capabilities across the WAN is critical

Aryaka has teamed up with integrated cloud communications platform 8×8, Inc. to extend the platform’s performance across Aryaka’s managed SD-WAN service, enabling enhanced cloud communications performance across the WAN for improved employee productivity and customer experience.

In Aryaka’s 4th Annual State of the WAN Report, it was discovered that improved cloud capabilities across the WAN is critical in the burgeoning work-from-anywhere environment. In addition, the report revealed that 32% of respondents indicated that access to cloud applications is one of the biggest challenges with the WAV.

Ghassan Abdo, research VPt, Worldwide Telecom, Virtualization & CDN at IDC explained further, “We are living through unprecedented times that require enterprises to accelerate the move to an online digital business and support massive growth of remote workers. SD-WAN together with cloud communications and collaboration is a great choice to support this new digital economy and address the need for a massively distributed and remote work environment.”

The 8×8 enterprise communications platform includes features like voice, team chat, meetings and contact center solutions, and when combined with Aryaka’s managed SD-WAN service will allow enterprises, will, according to Aryaka, maximize IT infrastructure investments and prioritize communications traffic across the network.

“We’re excited to be partnering with an acknowledged enterprise communications leader to offer our joint customers and partners a solution that leverages each of our strengths and directly addresses one of our key use cases,” said Matt Carter, CEO of Aryaka. “This is truly a 1+1=3 offering that creates the first truly global SD-WAN enabled UCaaS and Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) platform that addresses the digital transformation needs for enterprises of all sizes across the globe.”

Vik Verma, CEO at 8×8, Inc. said, “Extending the 8×8 Open Communications Platform with SD-WAN will provide enterprises with highly stable and productive employee, partner and customer interactions across the globe.”

The companies will co-market the combined solutions, and 8×8 will also resell Aryaka’s managed SD-WAN service, bundling regional and global managed SD-WAN services with 8×8’s UCaaS and CCaaS offerings.