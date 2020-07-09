The Snapdragon 865+ boasts a 10% increase in both clock speed and graphic rendering

Qualcomm released an updated to its Snapdragon 865 SoC, the Snapdragon 865+. While the Snapdragon 865 is already powering a number of well-received Android smartphone devices this year, including the Galaxy S20, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G and the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the company states on its website that the updated mobile platform will deliver a “revved-up performance.” Further, the 865+ is the first mobile SoC to surpass the 3 GHz threshold, hitting a peak 3.1 GHz frequency.

The new chipset includes the Kryo 585 CPU, boasting an up to 10% increase in clock speed from the Snapdragon 865 5G and the upgrade to the Adreno 650 GPU will also deliver a 10% increase in graphic rendering. Both of these enhancements will make for “intense and efficient” mobile computing, supporting “flawless gameplay and lasting battery life.”

With the addition of the company’s FastConnect 6900 suite, the new mobile silicon will also now support upgraded wireless connectivity, which means they’ve traded Wi-Fi 6 compatibility with Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, as well as Bluetooth 5.1 for Bluetooth 5.2.

Ultimately, this upgrade is reminiscent of the Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform upgrade, which in 2019 was announced as an improvement on the Snapdragon 855 to better support mobile gaming, extended reality, artificial intelligence and other 5G experiences.

As we saw with the Snapdragon 855+, the latest upgrade delivers improved speeds for the Prime CPU core and for the Adreno 650 GPU; however, the other CPU cores remain unchanged.

Asus has already said that is ROG Phone 3 will contain the new chip. In addition, Lenovo, which also confirmed its interest, is expected to use the chip in its rumored gaming handset.

“Lenovo Legion will be amongst the first to offer the new Snapdragon 865+ in our expanding family of gaming devices this year,” VP Jerry Tsao said in a release.