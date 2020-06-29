Kagan: Xfinity vs. Spectrum high-speed internet differences

When traveling I like to compare the high-speed Internet service we use at home to other places. I have learned there is a big difference in the performance of internet services. Sometimes the difference is in the service itself. Other times the difference is in how it works with other services. This column will discuss Comcast Xfinity vs. Charter Spectrum and how they work with Apple MacBook MacOS and iPhone iOS. You will be surprised.

At home I use several different high-speed internet services, both wireline and wireless. I like to compare different services.

Apple upgrades their iOS and MacOS once a year. Then they update those several times every year. Time and time again, I regret it when I rush to install the upgrade. It always seems to take Apple months to fix the new problems with updates that are always in the upgrades.

Apple MacBook MacOS upgrade and update problems

Printers, internet connections and other peripherals quite often simply stop working or don’t work right. I have learned never to do an upgrade when it is first released. Then I forget, do it again, and struggle for months again, year after year.

This latest upgrade many months ago was a complete disaster for many Apple MacBook users. The problems for many users were worse than ever and many problems still continue today.

Not only were there problems with these accessories, but there were also problems with the Apple calendar and e-mail programs.

Finally, the printer and other accessories are once again working. However, the connection to the internet is still unstable. It stops working which forces me to restart the MacBook many times a day, every day, day after day. It’s maddening.

Comcast Xfinity internet needs to be restarted over and over

Over time, Comcast Xfinity high-speed internet service has been good and bad. While it had been a problem, over the last year or so things have become more stable and acceptable.

That’s until the latest Apple MacBook MacOS upgrade last fall. Since that time, the internet connection continues to freeze using Comcast Xfinity, which forces me restart the computer over and over.

This week when traveling I had the chance to use Charter Spectrum high-speed Internet. To my surprise, the problem was gone. Spectrum was fast and stable, and I didn’t have to restart my MacBook even once.

Charter Spectrum internet worked more consistently than Xfinity

So, what is the problem here?

Is the problem with the Apple MacOS upgrade? Probably.

Is the problem with Comcast Xfinity high-speed Internet? Probably.

Is the problem the way these two services interact and work together? Probably.

The problems seem to come with the way Comcast Xfinity and Apple MacBook MacOS try to work together. There is something not compatible with the way these two technologies work after the MacOS upgrade.

There should be a more reliable way for services to learn to work together and to avoid these problems every stinking time there is an upgrade.

Internet connection between MacBook and Xfinity is problem

These problems should be found and fixed before the updates or upgrades are released. And if they are released, they should be found and fixed quickly.

This is where these companies really let their users down.

I assume Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum and Apple all want to make their customers happy. After all, they don’t want to lose their users.

However, now that I am back home, the problems are starting all over again with Xfinity.

Bottom line, time after time innocent users are screwed when having to deal with this ineptitude of bad upgrades and updates from the companies and services they use. Business is not only about the shareholder. Business is also about making and keeping the customer happy.

After all, without the customer, the company suffers along with the shareholders. So, come on guys, be sharper and take better care of your users. Today, you are letting them down.