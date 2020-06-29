Nokia secures 5G deal with Taiwan Mobile

Nokia providing 5G RAN, core, IMS technologies to Taiwan Mobile

Nokia has been selected by Taiwan Mobile as the sole supplier of its 5G network in a three-year framework deal worth approximately 400 million euros ($451 million)

The initial phase of the deal, which includes 5G RAN, 5G core and 5G IMS, begins this month with the deployment of 5G non-standalone with the aim of migrating to 5G standalone within a three-year period.

Under the deal, Nokia will provide its 5G RAN portfolio including its Nokia AirScale Radio Access products. Nokia will also provide its AirScale Micro Remote Radio Head (RRH) solution which will enable the telco to meet the demand for capacity and coverage where it is needed both indoors and outdoors.

Taiwan Mobile will utilize several Nokia Software solutions spanning cloud and security services, as well as network optimization and management for 5G RAN, 5G Core and 5G IMS.

5G standalone core network functions selected by Taiwan Mobile include Unified Data Management, Signalling and network functions provided by Nokia’s Cloud Packet Core portfolio, including the Access and Mobility Management Function, User Plane Function, Session Management Function, Network Function Repository Function and the Network Slice Selection Function and Policy Control Function.

Jamie Lin, President at Taiwan Mobile said: “We are pleased to join forces with Nokia again in the 5G era. After the successful launch of 5G, both sides will continue to advance deployment and provide the best coverage and connectivity experiences in the market. More importantly, the two companies will work together to promote our “Super 5G Strategy,” which integrates multiple vertical applications including smart e-commerce, smart stadium, smart healthcare and smart manufacturing. This approach is designed to build a thriving ecosystem that will create new possibilities for every user and enterprise in the 5G era!”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with Taiwan Mobile, supporting them in the delivery of 2G, 3G, 4G networks and we look forward to continuing this in the 5G era as their sole supplier. Our end-to-end portfolio, global reach and commitment to a more sustainable world will help Taiwan Mobile execute its ambitious 5G strategy and plans for a fast roll-out.”

Taiwan Mobile had secured 60MHz in the 3.5GHz band and 200MHz in the 28GHz band in the country’s spectrum auction in January 2020.

Last week, the operator became the third mobile operator to secure a 5G license in Taiwan after telecommunications regulator NCC approved the telco’s 5G plan.

NCC Chief Secretary Hsiao Chi-hong said Taiwan Mobile is now expecting to deploy 4,000 5G base stations by the end of this year compared to a previous plan in which 2,000 5G base stations had been targeted.

Taiwan Mobile expects to launch commercial 5G services in the third quarter of the year, according to recent local press reports

Rival operators Chunghwa Telecom and Far EasTone were awarded 5G licenses earlier this month, with each aiming to deploy 3,000 5G base stations by the end of 2020.