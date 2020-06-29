YOU ARE AT:5GEricsson joins European rail association to boost 5G mission-critical connectivity
ericsson rail train

Ericsson joins European rail association to boost 5G mission-critical connectivity

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
5GNetwork Infrastructure

Ericsson will utilize 5G for Future Railway Mobile Communication Systems to improve rail operation

Ericsson has joined UNIFE Europe’s rail association to focus on developing critical network capabilities for the industry. As a member, the telecoms equipment provider will utilize 5G for FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication Systems) to improve railway operation quality and efficiency, passenger experience and network and data security.

Manuel Ruiz, head of Mission Critical Networks at Ericsson, stated in a press release that 5G and mission-critical networks will “enable the rail industry to meet the challenge of digitalization and business transformation.”

“With the standardization of the Future Railway Mobile Communications Systems expected to be based on 5G, Ericsson is honored to join UNIFE,” Ruiz said. “Many communications service providers in Europe have already chosen Ericsson’s 5G technology. We look forward to helping the railway sector achieve their operational goals using this technology.”

Ericsson has already shown a prior commitment to the rail industry. In 2018, the company worked with Swisscom to use end-to-end network slicing to meet the needs of the railway sector. According to Swisscom’s CTO and CIO Heinz Herren, Ericsson’s network slicing functionality and complementing features allowed the carrier to leverage existing infrastructure and assets.

And further, Ericsson is in the middle of testing connectivity with national rail companies, including work being done in Nürnburg, Germany, in which Ericsson has built multiple 5G radio sites at the city’s switching yards to enable the use of drones and artificial intelligence (AI) in accident prevention.

In a live 5G test, drones transmitted high-resolution images from the freight yard over a 5G connection to an AI engine, enabling the detection of possible accident risks on the track. Future phases of the tests will have the AI checking the pressure threshold of hazardous goods transport and monitoring valuable goods.

Ericsson’s status as a UNIFE member also allows the company to participate in EU-funded innovation and research projects.

 

Previous article
When does open RAN stop being open?
Next article
Nokia secures 5G deal with Taiwan Mobile

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats