The 5G World Post-COVID: Reflections of a Futurist

By Carrie Charles
The 4th Industrial Revolution merges physical and biological systems. It’s the next step in how society will interact with each other. And for it to work, we need to move data faster and more efficiently.
Which is why 5G has a big role in how it plays out.
And it’s become even more important as we shift to remote work in response to COVID-19.
Our guest this week, Adam Zuckerman, is an expert in the 4th Industrial Revolution. In this episode, he discusses surprising outcomes—both good and bad—that show up as we all work towards the creation of a new normal, including:
  • Densification, and what that may mean for commercial real estate
  • Self-driving vehicles and organ donation
  • Shifting from an in-office, business-as-usual mentality to a production and metric mindset
  • What building relationships through technology looks like, and how privacy is protected
  • AI and 5G as tools for widening our experiences and reducing our biases

