‘Wireless is the new fiber,’ says Cambium Networks as it intros new Wi-Fi 6 products

Cambium Networks CEO: ‘Now you can converge the WAN and the LAN’

Cambium Networks believes that wireless is the new fiber and is embracing both Wi-Fi 6 and 60 GHz mmWave technology. According to Atul Bhatnagar, Cambium Networks CEO, doing so has made it possible for the company’s new Wi-Fi 6 products — including two wireless access points, six multi-gigabit switches, and enhanced cloud-based software — to be multi-gigabit capable. Bhatnagar told RCR Wireless News that with Wi-Fi 6 and 60 GHz mmWave, wireless can now provide “superb performance” while maintaining affordability.

“The reason it’s a big deal,” he continued, “is because now you can converge WAN and LAN. For the last 300 meters of the network, you can have Wi-Fi 6, and you can use a 60 GHz mmWave with mesh technology and go a couple hundred miles.”

Speaking of the 60 GHz frequency, specifically, Bhatnagar noted that it is a very high frequency with wider channels. Because Cambium is delivering mesh capability, coverage will be able to travel around buildings, despite 60 GHz’s high frequency and accompanying short propagation.

WiGig, unlicensed 5G, microwave backhaul and fixed wireless are among some of the current and future uses of 60 GHz being suggested and explored within the industry.

Cambium conducted a survey to better assess engagement from service providers when it comes to 60 GHz and found there to be “extremely high level of interest in deploying this architecture.”

When asked which applications are most attractive application for 60 GHz, 57% of operators ranked building-to-building wireless multi-gigabit point-to-point links for business first, while 46% selected residential connectivity and 30% indicated Wi-Fi backhaul as the most attractive application.

Most respondents — 48% — said that urban environments where population drives demand for capacity will be the priority when deploying 60 GHz. Closely behind, with 43% of the vote, are small communities, which are currently underserved, followed by industrial applications, with IoT business connectivity demand, at 38%.

“Wireless is a complex field,” Bhatnagar remarked, “and over the years it has become more complex, so one of our key goals is to make sure that the Cambium wireless just works.”