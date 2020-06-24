Singapore operators select Nokia, Ericsson for 5G networks

Singapore is on track to offer nationwide 5G coverage by 2025

Two mobile operators in Singapore, StarHub and M1, which signed an exclusive agreement to cooperate and submit a joint bid for a 5G license in January, have selected Nokia and Ericsson for their network buildout. Nokia will be building the the radio access network, while Ericsson will own the core and mmWave networks.

With vendor selections somewhat finalized, Singapore is on track to offer nationwide 5G coverage by 2025, according to the Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran.

“With this, it sets the stage for the development of a world-class, resilient and secure 5G infrastructure which will be the backbone of Singapore’s digital economy,” he said during a virtual press briefing. “We will build upon this infrastructure to create a vibrant 5G ecosystem, offering exciting opportunities and benefits for individuals, workers and businesses in Singapore’s digital future.”.

In terms of spectrum, StarHub and M1 — as well as Singtel — were allocated 100 MHz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band, while TPG failed to get a license. In addition, the three mobile operators will be given 800 megahertz of mmWave spectrum each.

The operators that walked away with spectrum are expected to deploy standalone 5G networks beginning in January 2021 and will be required to provide coverage for at least half of Singapore by the end of 2022.

Ericsson has also received interest from Singtel when it comes to its 5G network buildout. The pair worked together in 2018 on a 5G pilot network.

Despite the announcement that they will use Nokia and Ericsson, StarHub and M1 haven’t fully ruled out China’s Huawei, which they said might still be utilize for other areas of the network.