5G
Will 5G Change the World? Chris Pearson, 5G Americas (Ep. 11)

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
The outlook for mid-band 5G in the U.S.

Chris Pearson, president of 5G Americas, discusses the outlook for mid-band 5G spectrum in the U.S. and how that informs operator deployment strategies and commercialization of new 5G services. And, in a first for our recurring Proust questionnaire segment, Pearson reflects on how he’d like to die.

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

