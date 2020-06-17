Will 5G Change the World? Chris Pearson, 5G Americas (Ep. 11)

The outlook for mid-band 5G in the U.S.

Chris Pearson, president of 5G Americas, discusses the outlook for mid-band 5G spectrum in the U.S. and how that informs operator deployment strategies and commercialization of new 5G services. And, in a first for our recurring Proust questionnaire segment, Pearson reflects on how he’d like to die.

Stay updated on the latest happenings in 5G with these exclusive reports from our Editor in Chief Sean Kinney.

Related Posts: