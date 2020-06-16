Verizon to release the first PC built for 5G Ultra Wideband

The Lenovo Flex 5G is outfitted with the Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform

Verizon will launch the first 5G laptop for its Ultra Wideband network this week, which will complement the offering of its new 5G Ultra Wideband Connected Device Plan, starting at $30 a month. The Lenovo Flex 5G is outfitted with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform and, according to the operator, can download files at up to 2 gigabits per second.

Snapdragon 8cx 5G provides powerful graphics and performance, multi-day battery life and multi-gigabit connectivity speeds, thanks to the integrated Snapdragon X24 4G and Snapdragon X55 5G modem-RF system.

The new device also has a battery that lasts up to 24 hours, can switch between Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband, 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity and enterprise-grade security features like Windows Hello and an integrated IR camera designed to recognize its user.

Here's the first 5G speed test on the new @Lenovo Flex 5G, coming to @Verizon on June 18. Big props to Lenovo and @Qualcomm for designing a 2-in-1 laptop that consistently cracks 2Gbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband. pic.twitter.com/aCqzo1GAed — George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) June 16, 2020

Two weeks ago, the GSMA announced that 5G devices have hit a milestone, as there are mow more than 100 commercially available. a new report from the Global mobile Suppliers Association showed that between the end of April and the end of May, the number of commercially available 5G devices jumped from 95 to at least 112, the GSA said.

Device output is picking up so quickly, in fact, that according to The Ericsson Mobility Report, 2020 device volumes are projected to reach 160 million units as China continues its massive deployment of 5G coverage, and additional sources expect that by the beginning of 2021, it is very likely that all handset devices will support 5G.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service is currently available on 14 devices in parts of 35 cities, with more being added throughout 2020.