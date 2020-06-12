YOU ARE AT:PodcastWill 5G Change the WorldWill 5G Change the World? Kevin Shatzkamer (Bonus episode)
5G
Image courtesy of 123RF.

Will 5G Change the World? Kevin Shatzkamer (Bonus episode)

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Will 5G Change the World

5G, edge compute, AI and more will drive us into a new future

This week on Will 5G Change the World? Kevin Shatzkamer goes beyond 5G to look at how connectivity, compute, AI, data analytics and other technologies add up to something greater than the sum of their parts.

For more on 5G, take a look at the following editorial reports.

%7Bb47c56c8 17d0 4118 ae4f c873b3e70b5c%7D Editorial Reports section header

Stay updated on the latest happenings in 5G with these exclusive reports from our Editor in Chief Sean Kinney.

 

Previous article
Five top 5G use cases for enterprises, according to Nokia
Next article
Verizon expanding and enhancing 5G fixed wireless service

ABOUT AUTHOR

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats