Will 5G Change The World? Farid Firouzbakht, CommScope (Ep. 10)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Massive MIMO, open RAN and more

This week CommScope’s Farid Firouzbakht, senior vice president and general manager, discusses some of the distinct considerations associated with 5G at sub-6 GHz frequencies vs. at millimeter wave frequencies. He also shares perspective on the rapidly evolving open RAN debate and looks to the future of massive MIMO.

Stay updated on the latest happenings in 5G with these exclusive reports from our Editor in Chief Sean Kinney.

Related Posts: