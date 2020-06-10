YOU ARE AT:5GWill 5G Change The World? Farid Firouzbakht, CommScope (Ep. 10)
Will 5G Change The World? Farid Firouzbakht, CommScope (Ep. 10)

By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Massive MIMO, open RAN and more

This week CommScope’s Farid Firouzbakht, senior vice president and general manager, discusses some of the distinct considerations associated with 5G at sub-6 GHz frequencies vs. at millimeter wave frequencies. He also shares perspective on the rapidly evolving open RAN debate and looks to the future of massive MIMO.

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

