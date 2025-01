What’s the future of in-building venue connectivity?

This week on Will 5G Change the World? Mike Zeto, Boingo Wireless SVP of global strategy and emerging business, discusses Boingo’s role in the evolving nature of connectivity in large venues, particularly the role of distributed antenna systems and small cells in the 5G era.

