AT&T expands low-band 5G to 90 more markets

AT&T low-band 5G coverage now includes 120 million people in 190 markets nationwide

Just hours after reporting significant TV subscriber loses in Q1 2020, AT&T made headlines again, but this time with some positive news. The carrier has expanded its low-band 5G coverage to include an additional 90 new markets across 30 states. According to AT&T, the latest expansion means that its low-band 5G coverage now includes 120 million people in 190 markets nationwide.

The extensive list now includes Madison, Wisconsin; Waco, Texas; Bellingham, Washington; and Springfield, Massachusetts, to name just a few.

In fact, even as AT&T withdrew all previous financial guidance based on uncertainty around the long-term impact from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, company President and COO John Stankey said the core subscription business, including wireless, broadband and enterprise connectivity, have proven “critical and valuable” with a large portion of the U.S. workforce out of a job, working reduced hours or working from home.

“At a time when technology is proving to be even more essential for communication, AT&T customers can rest assured that our company is continuing to invest in our network and new technologies to make connection easier,” said Chris Sambar, EVP of Technology Operations in the statement announcing the expanded network coverage. “We remain focused on launching AT&T 5G in more markets and to more customers across the country.”

Sambar added that the carrier plans to reach nationwide coverage this summer.

In addition to its low-band 5G offering, AT&T also provides its faster, millimeter wave-based network, dubbed 5G+, which is currently available in 35 cities.